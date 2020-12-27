Madhyamik Exam to be held from June 1

Kolkata: The Madhyamik Examination 2021 will be held from June 1 to 10. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Saturday notified the dates for the Secondary examination.



According to the schedule, the first language examination will be held from June 1, the second language on June 2, Geography on June 3, History on June 5, Mathematics on June 7, Life Science on June 8, Physical Science on June 9 and Optional Elective Subject on June 10.

The dates of Physical Education, Social Service and Work Education will be announced later. The Madhyamik Examination 2020 was held from February 18 to 27.

On the day when WBBSE announced the Madhyamik schedule, state Education minister Partha Chatterjee urged the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education to reschedule the date of June 30 examination that coincides with the Hul Divas of the Adivasis. "The Council has been asked to reschedule the examination on the particular day and announce a new date," Chatterjee said.

The Council has already announced the HS schedule from June 15 to 30.