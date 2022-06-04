Madhyamik exam dates announced for next year
Kolkata: The day Madhyamik result for this year was published by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), the time table for the next year examination has also been announced by the board. Next year, Madhyamik exam will start on February 23 with first languages while on February 23, second languages will be held. Geography examination will be held on February 25 while History will take place on February 27. Life Science exam will be held on February 28 and Mathematics on March 2. Physical Science will be conducted on March 3 and Optional Elective subjects on March 4. The exam will end with Optional Elective subjects on March 4. The WBBSE has not, however, announced the dates for Physical Education, Social Service and also Work Education. These dates will be announced by the Board later. According to the notification of the WBBSE, the examination next year will be held in only one paper on each day between 11.45 am and 3 pm. First 15 minutes of the exam will be meant for reading the question paper only.
