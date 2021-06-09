Madhyamik: Class IX test performance may be considered

KOLKATA: State Education Minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday held a meeting with president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, to discuss the evaluation pattern of Madhyamik examination that has been cancelled in view of the Covid situation.

Sources in the Education department said Madhyamik Board has thought of assessing the students on the basis of their performance in the class IX examinations and their performance for the period in which classes have been held in class X level. The suggestion was discussed at length with the minister. Earlier in the day, the Board president also held a meeting with state Chief Secretary .Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Madhyamik Board and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education to hold discussions at appropriate level and come up with a pattern of assessment within seven days. She has advised of giving more priority to class X studies in the evaluation.Meanwhile, the HS Council has directed the headmasters of all schools to complete the formalities related to promotion of students from Class XI to Class XII and admission to Class XII by July 15.It has already been announced that students of class XI will be directly promoted to class XII. Guardians with proper identity documents may complete the admission procedure on behalf of their wards.