Madhyamik Board asks head of schools to submit class IX marks by Jun 24

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Saturday asked the heads of all schools affiliated to it to submit the marks secured by students in class IX annual examinations within June 24.

The Board has introduced a unique website for collection of marks through which the heads of the institutions should be submitting the marks secured by the students. The Board has also warned that any discrepancy/tampering found in the marks register as well as in submitted marks in the website shall lead to action as

per rule. The heads of institutions have been instructed to open URL https://www.wbbsedata.com from 11 am on Monday and follow the instructions for submission of marks. The WBBSE that announced its evaluation criteria on Friday said that it will give 50 per cent weightage each to the marks obtained by the students in class IX and the internal formative assessment in class X for preparing the final marksheet.

"We will take into account the marks obtained by a student in the class IX final examinations and the internal formative assessment in Class X to prepare the final marksheet. Both the categories will have equal weightage in the results," President of WBBSE Kalyanmoy Ganguly had said.

The Board President has also reiterated that results of the Madhyamik examination will be published in the month of July. Around 12.5 lakh students will come under this evaluation pattern. The state government has cancelled both the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in view of the COVID situation in the state.