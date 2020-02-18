Madhyamik begins in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Amid tight security arrangements, Madhyamik Examination 2020 began in South Dinajpur on Tuesday. No case of any untoward incident was reported. According to an official, the local administration had decided to suspend Internet services in areas around a few schools in Kushmandi block. An official also said the invigilators and examinees were not being allowed to enter either with mobile phones or smart-watches in the examination centres. "The initiative has been taken by the board to restrict the activities of mass cheating," said the official. It may be noted that in South Dinajpur, 19,000 candidates are appearing for Madhyamik Exam this year and of them 8,200 are girls. District Inspector of Schools Mrinmoy Ghosh said: "The Madhyamik Examination started peacefully in South Dinajpur on Tuesday. No incident of cheating was reported either from Balurghat or Gangarampur."

