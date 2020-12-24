Madhyamik and HS exams in June: Partha

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Wednesday that Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations next year will be held in the month of June.



"The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education both have decided to hold the secondary and higher secondary examination in June next year. We have informed them that we will give them approval to hold the examinations as per their schedule. However, we have to keep in mind that the Covid situation in the state remains stable during that time," Chatterjee said on the sidelines of foundation stone laying ceremony of Kanyashree College at Behala.

Chatterjee added that the Madhyamik examination will start from the first or second week of June and after the end of the same, the Higher Secondary examinations will be held.

The Assembly elections in the state is scheduled to be held in May–June so both the examinations will be held after the Assembly polls. Chatterjee reiterated that no decision has yet been taken on opening of schools in the state which are closed since the third week of March.

Some states had opened schools but had to close down with the spread of Covid 19. "We cannot put the students at risk by opening up schools at this juncture considering the pandemic situation," added Chatterjee.

The Education minister further informed that the Kanyashree College will start undergraduate courses in Geography and Bachelor of Computer Application with affiliation from Calcutta University and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (Makaut) respectively within a month from an existing building just adjacent to the place where the proposed college will come up. There are 20 seats in Geography and 25 seats in BCA.

"This is the first government college for women in South 24-Parganas. The college building will be four storeyed with provisions for further expansion to six storeyed. It will have state of the art infrastructure with all modern facilities," Chatterjee added.