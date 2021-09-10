Madhyamik and HS: CM assures support to pass-outs

Kolkata: Appreciating the hard work behind their success in Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations amidst the trying time of Covid pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to every student who passed out and assured them of all support needed to be successful in their life.



This year, more than 11 lakh and nine lakh students have cleared the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations respectively.

"The fight and hard work that you have put in during this ongoing Covid situation deserves a lot of praise. Your guardians, teachers and well-wishers were also by your side all along to guide you during these trying times. I congratulate them also and convey my heartiest greeting and best wishes to each and every one of them," Banerjee wrote in her letter. The students were elated receiving the letter from the Chief Minister.

Congratulating the students for their success in this year's Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations, she further stated in the letter that "study well and achieve every success in life. My blessings will always be with you".

Stating about the pandemic situation, Banerjee further urged the students to ensure that they stay healthy. On September 2, the Chief Minister felicitated nearly 1700 meritorious students from across the state and announced that meritorious students coming from general category would from now onward be eligible to get the benefits of Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship if they score 60 per cent marks and above.

The Chief Minister also announced that her government's decision to introduce a "career guidance portal" through which they can access curriculum and other activities of all well known educational institutions across the globe to make students from Bengal more aware about developments taking place in different fields of education globally.

Banerjee also advised the students to always remain focused to their aims and never get distracted or give up after facing challenges and difficulties.

"Always be positive, think positive, feel positive as negative thoughts adversely affect us. Depression is our enemy," Banerjee said in the virtual programme held on September 2.