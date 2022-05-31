Madhyamik 2022 results to be published on June 3
kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Madhyamik or Class 10 final examination results 2022 on June 3.
The results will be available in 14 websites, including the official one of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10 am.
Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly will announce the results officially through a press conference on June 3.
More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the Madhyamik examination this year which was held from March 7 to 16.
The number of girls appearing for the examination were 6,26804 while that of the boys were 500059.
Examination was held in 4154 centres across the state adhering to Covid protocols.
The examinations could not be held last year amidst the Covid pandemic and students were evaluated on the basis of results of Class IX and internal assessment.
