Madhyamik 2022 passes off peacefully

KOLKATA: The Madhyamik examination for 2022 passed off peacefully.



Tuesday was the last day of the examination, in which around 11 lakh candidates had appeared. The examination was held strictly following the COVID-19 protocol. No exam was held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The school premises were sanitised and not more than 20 students were allowed in a room. They along with the invigilators were not allowed to carry any electronic gadget inside the examination hall. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education took special measures to prevent copying. Trinamool Congress in many areas provided transport to drop the examinees in the examination centres and later brought back home.

In a tragic incident in Birbhum a husband threw acid on his wife who decided to sit for the examination flouting his order. Hira Bani Khatun, a resident of Gopalpur village in Nalhati police station area, was busy in the last minute preparation outside Nalhati Girls' School on Tuesday morning when her husband Rajesh Sheikh appeared on the scene. He asked Hira not to sit for the examination. Hira refused to obey her and told him that she will appear for the last examination. As she was making arrangement to go to the examination hall, Rajesh threw acid on her face and hand. She has been admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition. Rajesh has been arrested.