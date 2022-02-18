Madhyamik 2022 admit cards to be distributed from February 23

KOLKATA: The admit cards of the candidates appearing for the Madhyamik examination 2022 will be distributed through the respective camp offices organised by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on February 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. The heads of the institution or concerned authorised representative shall collect the admit cards from the respective camp offices.



The WBBSE has notified all heads of Madhyamik schools to bring it before the notice of the regional council offices of the Board if any discrepancy is found in the admit card in writing within March 4, so that necessary corrections can be made. No application for such correction will be accepted after that date. The Madhyamik examination is scheduled to start from March 7, 2022 and will continue till March 16.

In 2021, both the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Examination was cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic and students were assessed through internal assessment.