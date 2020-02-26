Madhyamik 2020 comes to an end amid allegations of paper leak

Kolkata: Madhyamik Examination 2020, which has been riddled with allegations of question paper leak, came to an end on Wednesday.



The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) conducted the class X board exam from February 18 to February 26. The exam

for the optional elective

subjects will be held on February 27.

While the state government kept internet services suspended for two hours in some selected areas (Murshidabad, Malda, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts) in the state during the Madhyamik examination to thwart any attempt of circulation of question papers through social media, two students in North Dinajpur district were caught red-handed while trying to click pictures of question papers of mathematics allegedly for its circulation on WhatsApp on the fifth day of the exam on Monday.

Purported images of the Bengali question paper started making the rounds on WhatsApp soon after the first language examination of the class 10 state boards began on Tuesday. However, the authorities claimed that there was no report of any leak.

More than 25 Madhyamik examinees, who have been detained across the

state for entering the examination halls with mobile phones, may be barred from writing their papers up to next

year as the board is keen on taking stringent action against them.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the second day of Madhyamik Examination visited Bhowanipore Girls' High School and had inquired from the officials about how the examination was going on at the venue.

On the first day of the class X board exam, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma had paid a visit to three examination venues in the city — Bhowanipore, Ballygunge and Kasba — just before the beginning of the examinations. He also greeted the students with flowers and gave necessary instructions to the traffic wing to ensure hassle-free commuting for the examinees.

The state Transport department also ran Madhyamik exam special bus services for hassle-free communication of the students. The WBBSE had also issued control room numbers for Madhyamik examinees, who could call on the numbers for queries.