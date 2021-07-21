Madhyamik: 100% pass percentage, no merit list published this year

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board Class 10 examination result was declared on Tuesday with a record 100 per cent pass percentage and 90 per cent of the students securing more than 60 per cent or more marks in the new evaluation method. No merit list was published by the board this year.



At least 79 candidates scored the highest marks, ie, 697 out of a total of 700 marks. According to the results declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, over 10 lakh students have secured first division which amounts to more than 90 per cent of the total students who were evaluated, 45895 students have secured between 90 and 99 per cent marks. This apart, 1, 19, 066 students have got 80 to 99 per cent marks.

The Madhyamik examination could not be held this year due to the pandemic situation and the evaluation was based on the candidate's performance in the 2019 class examination in Class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in class 10 on a 50:50 ratio basis.

In 2020, the pass percentage was 86.34 and the topper had scored 694 marks out of 700 marks (99.14 per cent). According to the sources, about 1328 students would have ranked between 1st to 10th if the merit list would have been published.

As many as 10,79,749 students had registered for the Class 10 examinations. The number of boys was 4,65, 850 while the remaining 6,13,899 were girls. Admit cards, mark sheets and certificates of all the candidates were delivered to the authorised representatives of the respective schools from the board's 49 camp offices in different areas of the state from 10 am. The guardians received the same from the respective schools later in the day

"In our declared policy, we have also kept the option for offline examination open for students, when the COVID-19 situation is conducive. If any student is dissatisfied with the present evaluation he / she can sit for an offline examination. However, in that case, the marks that are being computed now will be replaced by the marks obtained by the candidate in offline examination," said Kalyanmoy Ganguly, president of WBBSE.

By typing their date of birth and registration numbers the candidates can access the scoresheet from www.wbbse.wb.gov.in, https://wbresults.nic.in, www.exametic.com and some other websites.