Madhyamgram's dev works poll plank for TMC nominee

KOLKATA: The overall socio-economic development of the people carried out by the Mamata Banerjee-led government not only sets the rhetoric for the ongoing Assembly election campaign in Bengal, but it will also ensure the return of the ruling party to power for the third time, feels Trinamool Congress leader, Rathin Ghosh—the sitting MLA from Madhyamgram— who is eyeing an hat-trick from the same seat.



Madhyamgram is among several Assembly constituencies, which have witnessed an unprecedented development in the past 5 years, with charismatic leader Ghosh being by the side of the people at times of need.

Ghosh is confident about winning the triangular fight quite convincingly relying upon the development works. He feels BJP's attempt to divide people along the religious lines and canards against Trinamool Congress will barely impact the elections, says Ghosh.

BJP has fielded Rajarshi Rajbongshi, who hails from Hooghly's Balagarh, while the Indian Secular Front (ISF) has nominated Biswajit Maiti as its candidate. Maiti is from Ariala area of Khilkapur. Advanced drainage system and 100 percent pure drinking water coverage in Madhyamgram are among the host of development workers carried out in the past 5 years.

It was due to the initiatives of Ghosh, a water treatment plant was set up at Panihara area under ward 17 of Madhyamgram Municipality. Water from Hooghly River is directly sent to the treatment plant through underground pipe line and purified drinking water is supplied to each household of Madhyamgram round the clock.

MLA Ghosh was also instrumental behind the up-gradation of drainage system spreading over 37 km. The project was carried out by the Madhyamgram municipality under JNNURM with the supervision of KMDA at an approximate cost of Rs 72 crore. Illumination and beautification works were conducted in 28 wards of the municipality under the Green City Mission.

An underpass has been set up at the intersection of Madhyamgram Sodepur road and Badu road by the State PWD in assistance with the Madhyamgram Municipality. It was a long standing demand of the people to set up an underpass in the area. A fire station was set up near Madhyamgram Chowmatha at an approximate cost of Rs 2.5 crore. CCTVs were been installed at all the strategic locations.

Widening of Jessore road has been completed in Madhyamgram due to the initiative taken up by Ghosh. Houses have been set up for the people belonging to the tribal community at Michael Nagar areas at a cost of Rs 62 lakh given by the Chief Minister. Numerous development works were also carried out in the gram panchayat areas like Purba Khilkapur, Kemia Khamarpara, Paschim Khilkapur, Ichhapur Nilgunj, Chandigarh Rohanda.