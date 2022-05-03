Madhabi Mukherjee to be discharged soon

KOLKATA: Veteran actress Madhabi Mukherjee's health condition has been improving and she is now stated to be 'hemodynamically stable'. She will be discharged from the hospital soon.



According to a senior official of the hospital, a few more tests will be performed on the legendary actress.

The doctors are planning to discharge Mukherjee as she has shown a significant amount of improvement.

"Her health is improving both clinically and symptomatically. Some more tests will also be carried out on the patient for minor age related problems. She is expected to be discharged soon," reads a press statement issued by the private hospital on Monday. Mukherjee was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata on April 29 with weakness and a history of persistent anemia and uncontrolled diabetes.

A series of medical tests were performed on the 80-year-old legendary actor to find out the cause of chronic ailments.

A team of doctors has been keeping a close watch on her health status.

Mukherjee had acted in several critically acclaimed Bengali films, including 'Charulata'. She had won the National Film Award for 'best actress' for her performance in 'Diba Ratrir Kabya'.