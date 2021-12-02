Madan Mitra travels in bus to inspect service

KOLKATA: Madan Mitra, chairman of West Bengal Transport Corporation, on Wednesday travelled in a government bus to review services being offered to the commuters.

"I am travelling as a normal passenger and not as a minister or WBTC official. I have talked with the passengers. They informed me that they need more government buses so that they are not inconvenienced," said Mitra, after interacting with passengers while traveling from Jadubabu bazaar to Esplanade. Accusing the Central government, the former state Transport minister Mitra said: "We are always ready to give best passenger services. The Central government is not releasing the fund that will be utilised in buying more buses."

Mitra's surprise bus inspection comes a week after state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated SBSTC Volvo buses.