Madan Mitra to helm committee ensuring transport workers get benefits of various govt schemes

Kolkata: The state government has set up a committee with the former Transport minister Madan Mitra as its chairman to ensure proper implementation of the social welfare schemes among the transport workers.

The Bengal government has introduced several schemes for the social security and welfare of transport workers. They are also being brought under the ambit of schemes including Swasthya Sathi and Khadyasathi. According to a senior officer, the state government has now considered it necessary to constitute a committee to oversee the implementation of the schemes for the benefit of transport workers.

Mitra is heading the committee as its chairman along with Deputy Director of Transport Directorate and Deputy Secretary of State Transport Authority are members of the committee. Representatives of transport unions and associations will also be members of the committee. The state government is providing all support and infrastructure for smooth functioning of the committee and a notification in this regard has been issued on December 1.