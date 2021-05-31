Madan Mitra falls sick soon after being discharged from hosp

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA from Kamarhati Madan Mitra fell ill soon after he was discharged from the SSKM Hospital on Sunday. He had been under medication at the SSKM Hospital since he was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting operation. Mitra had been at the hospital even after he was given bail by the Calcutta High Court as he had some complications.



Mitra complained of respiratory distress after he reached home. He took an inhaler to reduce respiratory distress. He fell ill at his doorstep. Doctors then attended Mitra and oxygen saturation level was tested. Doctors had thoroughly examined Mitra. He will be undergoing treatment at his residence. He went live on Facebook from the hospital and sang a song to cheer the people who thronged at the hospital. He was clad in dhoti and punjabee while stepping out of the hospital. He expressed gratitude to his followers.

Then he went to a mazar and prayed for the wellbeing of the people. He then felt ill while going back home. He was immediately taken home in an AC car.

Later in the day, Mitra posted a video in the social media thanking the doctors of the hospital who brought the situation under control. During his stay at the hospital, the doctors found a tumor on his throat. Mitra has several comorbid factors.