Madan Gorai death case: HC seeks 2nd autopsy report on Nov 10

Kolkata: Adjourning its next hearing in the alleged custodial death of kidnapping accused Madan Gorai till November 10, Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought the second autopsy report of the deceased on the same day.



This apart, all the medical reports should reach RG Kar Medical College and the court on November 5.

Ghorai alias Kalipada, an alleged BJP worker, was accused of kidnapping a woman in Patashpur of Purba Medinipur district.

He had been in judicial custody since September 27. Earlier, the petitioner—Swapan

Ghorai, had alleged that his brother (Kalipada), had died in judicial custody on

October 13.

A division bench comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee said two representatives of petitioner should be present while the autopsy is underway.

"They (the representatives) should maintain the decorum during the exercise. There should be no sloganeering at the hospital," the court ordered.

On October 21, a counter-petition was filed challenging the previous single bench judgement of the HC that had also ordered a second post mortem examination of the body.

The previous judgement was pronounced by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha. Meanwhile, the BJP had claimed that Kalipada was one of its active workers in the district.

According to sources, the family was informed about Kalipada's death on October 13 and was asked to collect the body from state-run SSKM Hospital here.