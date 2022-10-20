Madan Dutta Lane: Experts from JU, KMC & KMRCL inspect damaged properties

KOLKATA: The officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) and experts from Jadavpur University on Tuesday inspected the various buildings and shops in Madan Dutta lane that had developed cracks due to the construction work of East-West metro corridor.



They are inspecting the damage and considering if the gold shops can be opened ahead of Dhanteras, which is on October 23. After inspection, they held a meeting to discuss the possibilities. According to the owner of a jewellery shop, Debasis Dutta, the KMRCL officials have promised to repair the damages to the shop as well as the buildings. However, no deadline has been given.

"The other shops are opening but since the damage in my shop is huge, I am unable to open it until repairs are completed," he said.

At least 10 buildings at Madan Dutta Lane in BB Ganguly Street had developed cracks on Friday morning following which 180 people of 28 families had to be evacuated and jewellery shops in the lane had to be closed down.

The affected residents have been given temporary accommodation in three Central Kolkata hotels. Since Monday, the local councillor's office has started giving out forms for the application of compensation to both residents and business owners.The KMRCL officials have promised a fixed amount as compensation to affected people but life for them has become standstill. Many are still wondering as to how they will be able to celebrate the festival of Diwali and Chhath with no roof on their head.

An affected resident Neelam Shah had said that Chhath is an important festival which needs to be observed with two days of fasting without water. She worried if she will be able to continue with her tradition because of the sudden disruption due to metro work.