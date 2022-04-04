'Maa Mamata Prakalpa': Councillor launches drive to connect with people

kolkata: In a unique manner to reach out to more people, councillor of ward 24 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Manish Mukherjee started a drive through which he is going to provide Benarasi sarees to women getting married.



Mukherjee has named the initiative as 'Maa Mamata Prakalpa' which will continue throughout the year and is going to commence from the Bengali month of Boisakh.

According to Mukherjee, this is nothing but a way to connect with the people of his ward. Mukherjee was earlier elected from ward 9 of BMC in 2015. This year Mukherjee contested from ward 4 and won.

Sources informed that the councillor is putting more stress on reaching out to people which he has done in ward 9.

On Sunday Mukherjee said that anybody can approach his office to collect the saree.

"No matter whether the person is poor or rich, it is my blessing to those who are getting married", the councillor said.

However, to receive the gift from the councillor's office, the prospective bride or her family members must produce proof of the marriage ceremony. After that, the prospective bride or her family members will be allowed to collect their Benarasi saree according to their choice from the councillor's office a few days before

the marriage.