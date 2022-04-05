Maa flyover to remain shut from 11:30 pm for 19 days

kolkata: Maa flyover will remain closed for vehicular movement at night as the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA)



has taken up the painting work of the flyover just a few days ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

The work commenced on Monday night. According to the police, KMDA will paint the flyover between 11:30 pm and 6 am.

The work will be completed within 19 days. KMDA has been directed by the police to maintain safety protocols and clear the flyover before 6 am every morning.

Also they have been asked to maintain liason with the local police.

It has also been informed by the police that if necessary, the painting may get suspended for a short span of time for movement of VIP and VVIP persons.