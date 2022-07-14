Maa flyover to remain shut from 11 pm to 5 am on July 14
Kolkata: Maa flyover will remain closed for all vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am on Thursday for electrical maintenance work.
Guard rails will be placed and police personnel will be deployed at the approach roads on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass and Park Circus seven point to ensure that no vehicles other related to the maintenance work went up to the flyover. Meanwhile, the flyovers under Bidhannagar City Police jurisdiction and the Nagerbazar flyover under Barrackpore City Police have been opened for vehicular traffic at night. Earlier these flyovers used to be closed for vehicular movement in order to prevent accidents. Usually the flyovers were being closed from after 11 pm till 6 am. During these hours all the vehicles used to avail the road under the flyover facing several traffic signals.
It is alleged that several people had faced difficulties while reaching the airport due to the closure of the flyovers. After the matter came to light, the state government has decided to keep the flyovers open throughout the night but two wheelers will not be allowed.
Nabadiganta flyover, Baguiati flyover and Kolkata bound flank of the Ultadanga flyover have been kept open at night. Guard rails are being placed before the approach roads and police personnel have been deployed to ensure that no two wheeler gets access to the flyovers.
