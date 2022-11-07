'Maa Canteen' to be set up at all med colleges in dist headquarters'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's pet project — 'Maa Canteen' that is presently catering to over 2.30 crore beneficiaries is being extended to all medical colleges and hospitals in district headquarters after the same was made operational in all such hospitals in Kolkata.



The state has taken a target of opening 33 such canteens by the end of November.

"The special emphasis on starting Maa Canteen in hospitals has been taken up because the footfall of people in these hospitals is very high. The canteen at SSKM is catering to over 500 beneficiaries on certain days," a senior official of the state government said.

Presently, there are 281 canteens operational in 127 municipalities' jurisdictions, including Kolkata and New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).

The project that was launched in March 2021 has witnessed a steady jump and since March this year, there has been a significant increase from 1. 46 crore to 2.30 crore.

The project provides lunch to the needy at Rs 5, with rice, dal, sabji and egg curry comprising one egg.

The serving time is from 12 noon to 3 pm. On average, a single canteen is serving food to at least 200 people.

The journey of Maa Canteen managed by the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) under the aegis of the state Urban Development & Municipal Affairs department started with 148 canteens spread across 34 municipalities within the district headquarters.

However, with the popularity of the canteens increasing by leaps and bounds by the end of December 2021, about 229 canteens had come up in 103 municipality areas.

In March 2022, the number of canteens reached 232 and the majority of the municipalities were covered.

In March 2021, the number of beneficiaries was 8,74000 which went up to 92,85000 in December 2021.

It further climbed to 1.46 crore in March 2022 and presently stands at Rs 2.30 crore.

In Kolkata, presently 138 canteens are functional and have been set up strategically so that people in all the 144 wards in the city can derive the benefits.

Self Help Groups (SHGs) are involved in running 95 per cent of the canteens. "We have made seating arrangements for the beneficiaries adjacent to each of the canteens to the best extent possible.

However, in case of some canteens paucity of space has been a constraint," an official of UD & MA department said.