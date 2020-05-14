Ma Mati Manus Divas: Mamata thanks people of Bengal for their unstinting support

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, thanked the people of Bengal for their unstinting support on Ma Mati Manus divas.



On May 13, 2011, nine years ago the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ousted the Left Front and put an end to the party's 34 years of misrule that had crippled the state.

"Today is an important day in my life. Nine years ago on this day, 34 years of Left Front rule came to an end. Today is Ma Mati Manus

divas and I express my heartfelt

gratitude to the people of the state," Banerjee told newsmen on Wednesday.

Earlier, Banerjee tweeted: "On this day in 2011, Ma Mati Manush of Bangla reposed their faith in Trinamool. After 34 years, people ushered in poribartan. We are committed to the welfare of all and will continue to serve the people of 9 years of poribortan."

The TMC was set up on January 1, 1998, with the sole purpose of putting an end to the misrule of the Left Front in Bengal. The party was formed after as youth Congress leader Banerjee found that Congress would never launch any movement to oust CPI (M) and would make compromises as and when necessary to protect its own interest.

The Left Front with CPI (M) as the biggest partner came to power in 1977. After that, the party took steps that went against the interest of Bengal. One after the other the industrial units in Durgapur- Asansol belt, Howrah and Barrackpore were shut. The CPI (M)'s opposition against computerisation also went against Bengal along with the decision to start English from class V. Many brilliant students failed to get jobs because of their poor knowledge in English. From primary schools to the universities the teachers were controlled by CPI (M). Even the Kolkata District Committee of the party controlled the police force and oversaw their transfer, under the circumstances people wanted an alternative. In this backdrop, three incidents added fuel to fire. Fourteen people were killed in Nandigram on March 14, 2007, when the then state government tried to acquire land forcibly from villagers to set up a chemical hub of Salim group. The forcible acquisition of agricultural land for the Tata Motors to set up its small car factory in Singur went against the Left Front. Mamata Banerjee stood beside the unwilling farmers. She helmed the movement and finally, the Tatas left Singur on October 3, 2008. Again, on January 7, 2011, CPI (M) killed nine workers at Netai in Birbhum. Meanwhile, Banerjee was successful in winning the confidence of the people of Bengal by launching sustained movements and her efforts started bearing fruit in 2008, during Panchayat election when TMC got the control over the Zilla Parishads of South 24-Pargana and East Midnapore. In 2009, Trinamool got 19 of 42 seats in Lok Sabha polls, the party won the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election in 2010.

In 2011, TMC led by Banerjee defeated CPI(M) including leaders like Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and Nirupam Sen.