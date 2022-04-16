'Ma Mamata Prakalpa' to be launched in ward 24 under BMC

KOLKATA: In a welcome move, a unique initiative will be undertaken in ward 24 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. The initiative has been christened as 'Ma Mamata Prakalpa'. It will be launched on Saturday.



The initiative has been taken up by Manish Mukherjee, councillor of ward 24.

Under the scheme girls whose marriages have been fixed can collect Benarasi sari of their choice from the office of ward 24.

The initiative has been taken up so that a girl can start a new life with the blessings of Mamata Banerjee.

The initiative could be taken following the support of Aditi Munshi, Trinamool MLA from Rajarhat Gopalpur and her husband Debraj Chakraborty, who is the member, mayor-in-council Solid Waste Management of BMC .