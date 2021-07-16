LS Speaker seeks reply from turncoat MPs in 15 days

KOLKATA: Lok Sabha Secretariat issued letters to MP Sisir Adhikari and MP Sunil Kumar Mondal – who switched sides to BJP - directing them to submit their response within 15 days after Trinamool Congress had demanded application of anti-defection law against them.



Sources said a similar letter has also been issued to an MP from Andhra Pradesh K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju. On June 18, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had stated that Adhikari and Mondal would be asked to clear their stand as application of anti-defection law against them had been demanded.

TMC's Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay wrote two letters to the Speaker seeking application of anti-defection law against Adhikari and Mondal. He had said: "The Speaker has a plan to set up a committee. The MPs and I will be asked to appear before the committee after all relevant documents are submitted."

The Speaker on June 18 said: "Bandyopadhyay has approached to apply anti-defection law against the two MPs. Notices will be sent to both asking them to clear their stands. Their replies will be sent to the committee. The committee will be

giving a report, based on which I will take subsequent steps".