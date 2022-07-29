LPG Bottling Plant to come up at Kharagpur soon
KOLKATA: A new LPG Bottling Plant (BP) of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is expected to open at Kharagpur by October this year.
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited proposed expenditure for the financial year 2022-23 in Bengal will be around Rs 564 crore.
In the list of expenditure, they have cited ten projects which include the LPG BP at Kharagpur, making it the sixth such plant.
In Bengal, Indian Oil has five LPG Bottling Plants at Kalyani, Durgapur, Malda, Siliguri and Budge Budge. "After the sixth one, the bottling capacity will be enough to cater the entire state. We will also be in a position to give some supplies to the neighbours. In Bengal, there is a requirement of 2.8 lakh cylinders daily; sometimes it touches three lakh but not more than that. With Kharagpur bottling plant coming into operation, we will exceed it by 32,000 to 35,000. But demand will not rise to that extent, so there will be surplus," the Executive Director and state head Pritish Bharat said.The IOCL also launched its 100th Electric Vehicle charging station in Bengal at a company owned retail outlet on Taratala Road opposite Nature Park in Kolkata.Under the Sustainable Alternative Toward Affordable Transportation program, 48 LOIs have been issued in the state for handling Compressed BioGas (CBG) business with a potential CBG production capacity of 362 tonnes per day.
The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) worth Rs 1.94 crore have been executed during the first quarter of 2022-23 and projects worth Rs 1.91 crore are at various stages.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Delhi children to gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4'28 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Govt aims for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure28 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
SC to hear AAP's plea challenging MCD poll postponement on Aug 528 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
L-G Saxena gives DMs instructions for more seamless revenue...28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'New road markings to come up on lines of global street design'28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT