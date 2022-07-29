LPG Bottling Plant to come up at Kharagpur soon

KOLKATA: A new LPG Bottling Plant (BP) of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is expected to open at Kharagpur by October this year.



The Indian Oil Corporation Limited proposed expenditure for the financial year 2022-23 in Bengal will be around Rs 564 crore.

In the list of expenditure, they have cited ten projects which include the LPG BP at Kharagpur, making it the sixth such plant.

In Bengal, Indian Oil has five LPG Bottling Plants at Kalyani, Durgapur, Malda, Siliguri and Budge Budge. "After the sixth one, the bottling capacity will be enough to cater the entire state. We will also be in a position to give some supplies to the neighbours. In Bengal, there is a requirement of 2.8 lakh cylinders daily; sometimes it touches three lakh but not more than that. With Kharagpur bottling plant coming into operation, we will exceed it by 32,000 to 35,000. But demand will not rise to that extent, so there will be surplus," the Executive Director and state head Pritish Bharat said.The IOCL also launched its 100th Electric Vehicle charging station in Bengal at a company owned retail outlet on Taratala Road opposite Nature Park in Kolkata.Under the Sustainable Alternative Toward Affordable Transportation program, 48 LOIs have been issued in the state for handling Compressed BioGas (CBG) business with a potential CBG production capacity of 362 tonnes per day.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) worth Rs 1.94 crore have been executed during the first quarter of 2022-23 and projects worth Rs 1.91 crore are at various stages.