Lowest temperature climbs by 2 degree C in city

Kolkata: The lowest temperature in the city rose by nearly 2 degree Celsius on Thursday, due to the combined impact of low pressure and western disturbance. As the weather remained cloudy throughout the day, Kolkatans felt winter chill despite the rise in mercury.



A little drizzle in many parts of the city on Thursday also contributed towards a cold weather. The city had recorded the lowest temperature at 13.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday, which has gone up to 15.7 degrees.

However, people in the city did not feel the difference in temperature in the past 24 hours, mainly because of the cold wind that has been sweeping across the city. The cloudy weather and drizzle also contributed to a shivering chill, especially in the morning and late evening hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the mercury will start going down again from Saturday, after the impact of western disturbance and pressure trough ceases.

The MeT office had earlier said that though the winter chill might have taken a break from the city on the Eve of Christmas, the cold wave condition will prevail.

As per the prediction, various South Bengal districts may witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday, while the coastal districts are expected to receive more rainfall in comparison to other districts. The sky in the city and its adjoining areas will mostly remain cloudy on Friday as well. "The condition will improve from Saturday after the western disturbance and pressure trough ceases to have impact on the weather system of the state. The sky may turn clear from Saturday. Once the impact of the western disturbance gets over, the temperature will start sliding down," a weather official said.

It may be mentioned here that the steady flow of northern wind that brings cold wave into the South Bengal districts had been slightly hampered due to the co-existence of western disturbance and pressure trough in the state.

The trough was initially formed between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand due to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.