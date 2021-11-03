Lowest temp in S Bengal dips to 17 degree Celsius

Kolkata: The lowest temperature in north Bengal dropped below 9 degree Celsius on Tuesday whereas in south Bengal the lowest temperature was registered at around 17 degree Celsius giving a sense of winter. Darjeeling and some pockets of north Bengal may however receive slight rainfall in the next 24 hours.



The city dwellers will continue to feel cold weather during the early morning hours and late night hours. All the south Bengal districts will witness morning mist.

The lowest temperature in the western parts of the state may hover around 17 degree Celsius in the next one week. Sriniketan in Birbhum has touched 17 degree Celsius while Purulia and Bankura registered around 19 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

People in north Bengal have already been witnessing cold weather as Darjeeling registered around 8.4 degree Celsius. Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive slight rainfall. There is no prediction of rainfall in the city and other south Bengal districts as of now, a senior weather official said. The city registered its lowest temperature at 20 degree Celsius on Tuesday while the highest temperature remained around 31 degree Celsius.

The temperature started dropping in the city from Thursday last week. Temperature dropped by 4 degrees between October 29-31.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted that the weather will be pleasant in the city and adjoining districts during Kali Puja.

People in both north and south Bengal have been witnessing foggy mornings for the past few days.

The sky will mostly remain clear in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.