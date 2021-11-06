Lowest temp in city drops below 20 degree Celsius

KOLKATA: The city dwellers have already started witnessing comparatively cold weather in the early morning and late night hours with the lowest temperature in Kolkata plummeting below 20 degree Celsius.



Temperatures in some of the western districts of the state have already dropped to around 17 degree Celsius in the first week of November.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that temperature in the city and other South Bengal districts may slide down further in the next couple of days.

The lowest temperature in some parts like Purulia and Birbhum was recorded around 17.5 degree Celsius on Friday. It may go down further during the weekend, the MeT office forecast.

Many of the South Bengal districts have also been witnessing below 20 degree Celsius in the last couple of days. In case of some of the western districts like Purulia, Birbhum, Bankura the lowest temperature may touch anything between 15-17 degree Celsius in the next couple of days.

The temperature in North Bengal has already gone below 8 degree Celsius.

Darjeeling has been witnessing around 8 degree Celsius in the past couple of days and the temperature will slide down further, MeT office prediction said. Kolkata on Friday registered its lowest temperature at 19.7 degree Celsius. The humidity level stood at around 93 degree Celsius.

Most of the western districts will witness foggy mornings in the next couple of days. North Bengal districts will also witness misty mornings. The lowest temperature in north Bengal started sliding down from last Tuesday.