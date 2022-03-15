Lowest in 2 yrs: Single-day Covid cases drop to 35

KOLKATA: Bengal on Monday saw the lowest daily Covid infected cases in the past two years as the number dropped to 35. Ever since the Covid curve started rising in April 2020, Bengal had never seen such a low figure. The total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,16,473 out of which 19,93,920 have been recovered so far.



One Covid death has been reported in the state on Monday. The figure remained the same on Sunday. No Covid death was reported in the state on Saturday.

Single day Covid infected cases were reported at 71 on Saturday. Two Covid deaths have been reported in Bengal on Friday.

The figure stood the same on Thursday. One Covid death was reported in Bengal last Wednesday. The figure stood at 1 on Tuesday. State witnessed zero fatalities on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.88 percent on Monday. It stood at 98.87 percent on Saturday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Monday, unchanged from Sunday's figure.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 11,995 on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,45,06,480 sample tests till Sunday. Around 21,188 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 25 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Monday registered the positivity rate at 0.29 per cent from what stood at 0.36 per cent on Sunday. Around 1,275 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Monday.