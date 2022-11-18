Lowest count so far: State logs 8 fresh Covid cases

kolkata: Bengal has seen the lowest daily Covid cases on Friday since the pandemic broke out. Only 8 fresh cases were reported on Friday while on Thursday the daily infection stood at 14.



State on Wednesday registered 16 daily Covid cases while on Tuesday the figure stood at 9. Covid situation in the state has much improved in the past couple of weeks with daily infection consistently remaining below 30. Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Friday. The Covid positivity rate on Friday stood at 0.15 per cent. State has seen 21,18,397 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,658 people have been recovered. Around 5,327 samples were tested in the state on Friday.

Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far. Around 26,769,774 Covid sample tests so far till date. As many as 25 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.97 per cent on Friday.

Around 15 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 193 people are in home isolation. None is in Safe homes. State has so far administered 73,038,007 Covid first doses cumulatively while 64,950,707 second doses have been applied cumulatively so far in the state.