Lowest count of crimes against people from SC communities in Bengal: Report

Kolkata: With the "Bengal model" of administration resulting in the "lowest count of crimes" against people from the Scheduled Caste communities, Trinamool Congress hit out at the BJP as states run by the saffron camp recorded "maximum crimes" against the community between 2018 and 2020.



A comparative data revealed that there were only 373 cases of crime against the Scheduled Caste community. It also shows that 36,467 cases of similar crimes were recorded in Uttar Pradesh between 2018 and 2020. Again, there were 20,973 and 16,952 cases of crimes against people from SC communities recorded in two other BJP-led states, namely Bihar and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Taking a swipe at BJP, Trinamool Congress tweeted: "When it comes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), atrocities against scheduled castes does not come as a surprise! They have repeatedly exploited and harassed them".

It further added: "#BengalModel recorded the LOWEST COUNT of crimes against scheduled castes in India. Their well-being has always been our priority!"

Not only the "lowest count in crimes against Scheduled Caste" but the Mamata Banerjee government has taken a series of schemes for the benefit of that community. Under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, women from SC/ST category receive Rs 1,000 per month.

Most importantly, the Trinamool Congress government simplified the process of issuing caste certificates against a document of any member of the applicant's family and made it mandatory that it is issued within four weeks of application for the same. Through Duare Sarkar camps, the state government has ensured the distribution of caste certificates among lakhs of people from the SC/ST and OBC communities.

It needs a special mention that Kolkata is the safest among metropolitan cities in India.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau's (NCRB) report of 2020, the number of crimes committed in Kolkata has gone down compared to figures of 2018 and 2019. In 2018, about 21,481 crimes were committed across the city whereas the figure stood at 19,638 in 2019 and 18,277 in 2020. The rate of submission of the charge-sheet is 95.1 per cent. In terms of crime rate per one lakh population, Kolkata is the safest city with 129.5 percent of crimes committed. The crime rate was much higher in Chennai at 1937.1 per cent while in Delhi, it stood at 1608.6 per cent.