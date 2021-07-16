Lower court acts tough against 'cops' inaction'

KOLKATA: The third additional district and session judge of Alipore Court has directed the 6th Judicial Magistrate for 'issuing process' against three senior officers of Garfa police station for their alleged laxity in investigation of a bride torture case within four weeks. Advocates at Alipore Court said this is a rarest of rare case when a lower court in the state has acted tough against alleged police inaction.



The case dates back to April 11, 2020 when a 26-year-old woman lodged a complaint of torture, wrongful confinement and snatching of her belongings against her husband and in-laws at Garfa police station.

The victim also alleged torture in demand of dowry since her marriage in December 2019. Sub-Inspector Sandip Oraon allegedly refused to treat the complaint as an FIR and asked the victim's family members (parents) to lodge a fresh complaint as per his directions.

He allegedly also intimidated them of dire consequences if they did not act under his behest. The victim's mother Malati Das sent a written complaint to the then Officer-in-Charge of Garfa police station Satya Prakash Upadhyay to take action against Oroan. Das filed a petition before ACJM (Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate) on September 14, 2020 urging him to take action against Oraon, OC Garfa and Additional OC Garfa. ACJM transferred the matter before the 6th Judicial Magistrate (JM).