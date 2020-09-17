Low pressure trough: State alerts fishermen not to venture into sea

Kolkata: The state government has issued an alert to the fishermen urging them not to venture into the sea from the evening of September 20 as a low pressure trough has formed over the North-East Bay-of-Bengal and it will intensify further.

The fishermen who are already in deep sea have been instructed to return to the shore before September

20 evening. It is expected that the low pressure will bring moderate to heavy rainfall in the various South Bengal districts. The Regional Meteorological Center said that various South Bengal districts and some North Bengal districts will receive rainfall.

The low pressure will intensify in the next few

days. This is the seventh low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal since the first week of August. "A fresh low pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in various South Bengal districts. A strong breeze may also be sweeping through the districts. The coastal

districts may receive maximum rainfall.