Low pressure to turn into depression, bring heavy rainfall, says weatherman

KOLKATA: Low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal will intensify further in the next 24 hours and turn into a deep depression bringing a heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts.



Kolkata and other South Bengal districts may continue to receive rainfall till Thursday following which the weather condition will improve. Kolkata registered the lowest temperature of the day at 27.2 degree Celsius which is 1 degree above normal. The highest temperature remained around 31 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that the low pressure area formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central

Bay of Bengal on Tuesday situated over Andha-Odisha coasts. It has already gained some strength and will gradually turn into deep depression and then will advance towards the north – northwest direction.

"All the south Bengal districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall till Thursday. A gusty wind with speed reaching 40 to 50 kilometer per hour is likely to hit South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and East and West Midnapore districts. Strong winds

will sweep through North 24-Parganas and some other districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

It may be mentioned that a yellow warning has been issued for South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, East and West

Midnapore. Some parts of North 24-Parganas and other districts may also experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday. A yellow warning has been issued for Thursday over South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. The water-bound activities over the coast of East Midnapore and

South 24-Parganas districts—particularly Digha, Mandarmani and Sagar area—have been stopped till Thursday due to a weather alert.

South Bengal has so far registered a rain deficit of around 47 per cent till now but North Bengal has received 4 per cent extra rainfall so far. North Bengal districts on a number of occasions received heavy showers for a prolonged time. Rain deficit in Kolkata stood at 59 per cent at the end of June this year. Kolkata had recorded a rain deficit of around 68 per cent in 2019.

Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year as it normally enters south Bengal districts on June 11.

The south west monsoon entered south Bengal on June 18. The south-west monsoon entered north Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3.