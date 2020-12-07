Low pressure to trigger rainfall in North Bengal, says weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has predicted that some parts of North Bengal are likely to receive low pressure-induced rainfall in the next 48 hours. However, districts in South Bengal will remain dry.



"The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar may witness light rainfall. There may be snowfall in Sikkim and its adjoining areas due to the impact of the western disturbances. The temperature will drop in North Bengal districts from Tuesday. There will be no major difference in temperature in South Bengal," a weather official said.

The city's sky may remain partially cloudy in the next two days. People in South Bengal will witness misty morning for the next few days.

The weather official said the western disturbances would enter Jammu Kashmir on Monday. A low pressure trough has been created over eastern part of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

As a result, both North and South Bengal will witness foggy mornings. Meanwhile, the city registered the lowest temperature at 17.9 degree Celsius in the morning, two

degrees higher than the normal on Sunday. The highest temperature hovered around 29 degrees.

The relative humidity level touched 98 per cent on Sunday.

"The temperature in city during the night hours will be normal but during the day, it will be on the higher side. In the afternoon hours, people may feel little discomfort caused due to humidity," the official said.