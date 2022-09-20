'Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression in next 24 hrs'

KOLKATA: A low pressure situated over east central Bay of Bengal will gain strength and turn into a depression in the next 24 hours. It may bring light to moderate rainfall in various South Bengal districts on Wednesday and Thursday.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there may be spells of heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas in the next 48 hours. Some parts of Jhargram may also receive sporadic rainfall. There may be light rainfall in various north Bengal districts till Wednesday while the intensity of rainfall will increase from Thursday, the MeT office predicted.

The city's sky may remain partially cloudy on Tuesday. However, there will be no respite from sultry and discomfort conditions as the city dwellers will continue to witness high humidity. Relative humidity may remain around 93-94 per cent in the next 24 hours. The depression will also bring heavy rainfall in Odisha as well. The highest temperature of the day may remain at around 33 degree Celsius and lowest at around 27 degree

Celsius in the next two days. Some parts of the city and adjoining districts received scattered rainfall on Monday afternoon.

Various south Bengal districts witnessed sporadic rainfall last week as well due to the impact of a depression. The coastal districts received heavy rainfall last week due to depression. East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas received moderate to heavy rainfall last week while the districts like Kolkata, Hooghly, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Birbhum received scattered rainfall. Due to another depression, the rain deficit of the season may be further compensated, feel weather experts. Bengal witnessed 26 per cent less rainfall till the beginning of September.

South Bengal districts received nearly twice as much rainfall on September 12 than what they received between September 1-11. According to weather office data, Up to September 12, the state received 1169.5 mm rainfall on average. The rainfall deficit remained around 17 per cent. In the case of Kolkata, the rain deficit stands at around 33 per cent. It is yet to be seen whether two back to back low pressure systems will make up for the

rain deficiency.