Low pressure may intensify in 48 hrs, bring more rains: MeT

KOLKATA: A low pressure trough formed over north west Bay of Bengal may intensify and change its direction in the next 48 hours bringing more rainfall in the state, forecast the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



North Bengal districts will receive moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours while some south Bengal districts may also receive scattered rainfall.

Various districts in south Bengal received light rainfall on Wednesday afternoon. Both, the north Bengal and south Bengal have been receiving scattered rainfall for the past few days due to the impact of monsoon trough hovering over the Himalayan foothills for some time.

"The districts like Alipurduar, Cooch Behar may receive rainfall up to 200 mm whereas Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Japaiguri may also receive moderate to heavy rainfall. It is expected that the rain will continue for the next two days. A low pressure trough that has already formed over Bay of Bengal will intensify further. It may move towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. There has been a heavy incursion of

moisture from the sea into the mainland. Some of the neighbouring districts will also receive rainfall," a weather official said.

The city's sky and also in various other south Bengal districts mostly remained cloudy on Wednesday and the situation may remain so on Thursday as well.

People will continue to feel discomfort due to high humidity, said the MeT office prediction.