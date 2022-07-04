Low pressure-induced rains to lash South Bengal in 48 hrs
kolkata: A low pressure trough situated over Bangladesh will bring rainfall in various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. The coastal districts will receive maximum rainfall. The City's sky mostly remained cloudy on Sunday.
Some parts of south Bengal received few spells of rainfall on Sunday.
There may be thundershower and lightning in some pockets of South Bengal in the next 24 hours. A low pressure axis has been stretching from Rajasthan up to north east Bay of Bengal. Various north Indian states will also receive rainfall in the next couple of days, the MeT office said.
Several South Bengal districts including the city received scattered rainfall in the past 24 hours bringing temporary relief to the people from the discomfort. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted that there might be scattered rainfall in various districts of South Bengal. The west monsoon entered south Bengal on June 18. South Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year as it normally enters South Bengal districts on June 11.
The south-west monsoon entered north Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3. South Bengal districts are yet to receive heavy showers as the south west monsoon entered south Bengal in a weak phase.
It may be mentioned here that Kolkata registered a rain deficit of around 64 per cent in June while in the rest of south Bengal the deficit has been registered at around 40 per cent in June.
