Low pressure-induced rains lash city

KOLKATA: The city and various other South Bengal districts received moderate rainfall on Sunday morning and intermittent rainfall lasted till afternoon.



Both, South and North Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall due to monsoon and a low pressure trough for the past couple of days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various North Bengal districts in the next 24 hours while some districts in South Bengal will also receive scattered and moderate rainfall.

"Almost all the districts in North Bengal will receive heavy rainfall on Monday. The situation will improve from Tuesday. There has been a heavy downpour in various districts of north Bengal for the past two days due to a low pressure," a weather official said.

"Rain will intensify in North Bengal from Saturday. Most of the districts in North Bengal including Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Coochbehar are going to experience a heavy rainfall on Monday as well while in South Bengal districts, there would be scattered rainfall in some parts. Heavy rainfall alert has already been issued to Bihar and a similar situation may arise in north eastern states as well," the official added.

People in both North and South Bengal have been witnessing rainfall due to the impact of monsoon.

Initially the city and other South Bengal districts received rainfall due to the impact of low pressure trough and later rain intensified as monsoon acted as catalyst.

The city sky and adjoining areas partially remained cloudy from the morning on Sunday. Some of the districts in the western parts also received one or two spells of showers on Sunday.

The highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas remained at around 32 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of the day hovered at around 27.5 degree Celsius.

The MeT office also said a low pressure trough had been stretching between Assam and Uttar Pradesh. There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea to the Gangetic Bengal. Discomfort level due to high humidity will affect people in the city and its adjoining districts.