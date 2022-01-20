Low positivity rate in Diamond Harbour: Abhishek lauds health workers, dist admin

KOLKATA: MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday lauded the healthcare workers and all those involved in the fight against COVID-19 for keeping the positivity rate in his Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency at 1.09 percent.



"I salute all the health-care workers and the people in the frontline including everyone in the district administration fighting COVID-19. We owe a debt of gratitude to our Corona Warriors. Thank you DH," Banerjee tweeted on Wednesday.

According to the health bulletin of Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency on January 18, about 15703 tests were conducted with 171 persons testing Covid positive.

The low positivity rate in Diamond Harbour assumes significance considering its close proximity with Gangasagar & Kolkata.

SDO Diamond Harbour Sukanta Saha said that as per instructions of Banerjee control rooms have been made operational in each ward and each Gram Panchayat area where a pool of doctors are available for counselling immediately after receiving calls related to Covid symptoms.

In case of higher case load, interventions are being made through Doctor on Wheels.

The doctors are reaching directly to the doorsteps of patients for assistance.

Over 15000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis with testing on wheels are also taking place at some locations.

Majority of those testing positive are being put in isolation facilities that have been developed in government as well as private health establishments.

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 159th birth anniversary on January 12, 53203 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Diamond Harbour PC.