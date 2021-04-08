Lost father at night, DEO joins poll duty next morn

KOLKATA: Howrah's District Magistrate and District Election Officer Mukta Arya set a precedence when it comes to discharging of professional duties when seven assembly constituencies (ACs) in Howrah went for polls on Tuesday along with 16 ACs in South 24-Parganas and 8 ACs in Hooghly.



Arya performed her duty to the best of her ability in spite of her father expiring on Monday night due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

She was congratulated by state Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay for her performance.

"We had asked her to take a relief but she was determined to conduct the polls and didn't even take a break till night so long the entire poll process was not over. Kudos to her professional commitment," a senior state election official said.

Arya's father Radheshyam Arya – a resident of Delhi was the Commissioner of Labour Commission in Delhi and he came to his daughter before the elections.

Radheshyam suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night and he was immediately rushed to a private hospital but he died.

The state administration immediately, learning that Arya's father has been admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition, asked ADM (Election) to take the charge and suggested to take help from Abhishek Tiwari – another IAS officer who was District Magistrate (DM) of Jalpaiguri before.

But, Arya was committed to her work and duty and made arrangements to keep her father's body in mortuary and conducted the polls.

"What was amazing was that she didn't give the slightest inkling to anybody while doing her work for the ongoinpolls that she has suffered such a huge personal loss, " said an official in the Howrah DM office.