Loot & murder attempt at lawyer's residence: Husband arrested

Kolkata: In a major breakthrough in the case of dacoity and attempt to murder at gunpoint in the residence of a woman lawyer in January, at Surah East Road in Beliaghata, the police arrested her husband.



Subhashis Dasgupta , a resident of FC-86, Salt Lake, was arrested on Friday evening. from the bus stand infront of a private school on Chetla Central Road for his direct involvement in the case.

The sleuths have earlier arrested six persons for having their direct complicities into the case from different parts of the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police and Bihar. They are presently in judicial custody.

According to sources, Subhasish was married to Koyel in the year 2007. However, their marital relationship was not a happy one. They used to live separately. Koyel had filed a case of bride torture and her husband planned to teach a lesson to her. He roped in some miscreants having previous antecedents of dacoity for committing the crime.

Rs 1 lakh cash and gold/ silver jewelleries and coins worth a few lakhs were looted on January 22.

The miscreants had barged into her flat on the third floor of the building at around 7.45 pm, tied up her parents and a brother before carrying out the loot. The lawyer's brother was injured in an attempt to foil the bid.