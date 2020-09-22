Longview Tea Garden set to reopen from September 23

Darjeeling: The closed Longview tea garden in the Kurseongjeeling district sub division of the Dar is all set to resume operations from September 23.



This was resolved in a virtual meeting convened by the Assistant Labour Commissioner, held between Management and the operating trade unions at the Shramik Bhawan, Dagapur, Siliguri on Monday.

In the meeting the Management assured that they would clear all dues including last year's bonus by October 7. Following this it was decided to resume operations from September 23.The Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union has thanked GTA Chairman Anit Thapa for his intervention in the matter. Incidentally on September 15 evening, Thapa had visited the garden and had assured that he would ensure that the garden reopened within a week. He had even suggested that if the Management is not ready to resume operations, the workers should form a cooperative and run the garden.

Soon after this the Management had started contacting workers and even clearing dues. "It is a victory of the workers. If we remain united setting aside petty politics,

anything can be achieved" remarked Thapa.

Incidentally on August 22, 2020, the management of Longview Tea Garden had put up a work suspension notice and had left the garden. They had claimed that the workers have not been reporting for work since August 10 and instead have been gheraoing the Manager.

Workers of the garden have been protesting against the nonpayment of bonus, daily wage dues of 2019 along with employees provident fund dues amounting to nearly Rs. 2 Crores. The workers have been sitting on relay hunger strike since August 19 demanding immediate payment.

The garden is spread over 508 hectares with a workforce of 1250 workers.