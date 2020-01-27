Long holiday for state govt employees on Saraswati Puja
Kolkata: State government employees will get to enjoy a five-day holiday on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.
In a notification issued by the state Finance department on Monday, an additional holiday has been declared on January 29 in connection with Saraswati Puja.
As per the state government's 2020 calendar that was notified in November, holidays were declared on January 30 and 31 on account of Saraswati Puja.
This year, Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on two days. The puja timing starts from around 11 am on January 29 and will continue till 10 am on January 30. The state government has decided to remain closed on both the days and so January 29 has been included in the list of holidays.
