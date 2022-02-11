Logo of theme country of 45th edition of Int'l Kolkata Book Fair unveiled

Kolkata: The logo of theme country for the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair was unveiled on Thursday.



The logo of this year's book fair has been made in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The focal theme country of the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair will

be Bangladesh. The fair is scheduled to be held at Central Park in Salt Lake from

February 28 to March 13. People will be allowed to enter the fair premises maintaining COVID-19 protocol between 12 noon and 8 pm. There

will be over 600 stalls and nine gates at the fair ground for smooth entry and exit

of people. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the fair 3. 30 pm on February 28, 2022. Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of National Implementation Committee for celebration of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Sheik Mujibur Rahman and Toufique Hasan, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata will be present at the inaugural ceremony.

"The International Kolkata Fair 2022 will celebrate the birthday centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee year of independence of Bangladesh," Sudhansu Dey, President of Publishers and Book Sellers Guild said.

The Theme Country Bangladesh Day will be celebrated on March 3 and 4, 2022, Children's day will be celebrated on March 6, 2022 at the upcoming book fair.

"As usual, participants from different states of India will be present at book fair. The International complex apart from Bangladesh will have the glamorous presence of Britain, USA, Russia, Italym Japan, Iran, Spain, Argentina, Mexico and other latin American countries," said Tridib Chatterjee, president of the Guild said.

The added attraction of the International Kolkata Book Fair, the 8th Kolkata Literature Festival, this year will be organized as a mixture of online and offline event on March 11 and 12, 2022. The Fair was last held two years back in January – February 2020. In 2021, the Fair could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.