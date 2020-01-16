Loco pilot jumps station, departmental inquiry initiated

Kolkata: The Eastern Railways on Thursday conducted an inquiry against a train driver who allegedly did not stop the train at the desired station on Wednesday.

According to sources, the passengers complained that the loco pilot did not stop the train at Phulia railway station. However, the train stopped at the next station, the Bathna Kritibas railway station. They alleged that the driver was drunk and forgot to stop at Phulia railway station.

Immediately, when the Shantipur local train aligned at the Bathna Kritibas railway station, the passengers surrounded the driver and protested at around 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railways has launched a departmental inquiry against the driver. A Breathe Analyzer test was also conducted to find out if the driver was in an inebriated state.

"Departmental investigations have begun. The driver was called. A Breath Analyzer Test was conducted. Initially, no alcohol was found," said a spokesperson of the Eastern Railways.

The 31515 Sealdah-Shantipur local train runs on the Sealdah north section. Shantipur junction railway station is a junction railway station of the Kolkata Suburban Railway system and operated by Eastern Railways.

It is situated in Shantipur, Nadia at the end of Kalinarayanpur to Shantipur loop line connecting with the Ranaghat–Krishnanagar line.