Loco-pilot has close shave after BJP protesters vandalise train

Kolkata: BJP workers vandalised a train at Sonarpur Station on Thursday.



According to sources, the incident took place at 7:25 am when over 200 BJP workers, who were on their way to Nabanna, tried to enter the essential staff train at Sonarpur Station. The RPF personnel immediately restricted them and they then started pelting stones aiming the train.

"The essential staff train (running only for the Railway staff in the wake of COVID-19) was standing at the Sonarpur Station when the crowd tried to enter. When the loco-pilot did not start the train, the crowd started throwing stones at it," said an official of the Eastern Railway.

The official reiterated that the loco-pilot had a close shave because he had locked the engine cabin during the vandalism that started at around 7:25 am and ended at around 8.50 am. The windows of the train were smashed.

"The engine cabin front looking glass is bulletproof and that is why it didn't break despite stone-pelting. Otherwise, the train driver would have been seriously injured," pointed out the official.