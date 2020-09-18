Locket's statements in Parl not surprising since BJP in Bengal is full of pathological liars: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar slammed BJP MP Locket Chatterjee for comparing Bengal with that of "the erstwhile situation in Kashmir" in the Parliament.



In a tweet on Thursday, Trinamool Congress MP from Barasat Lok Sabha constituency Dr Dastidar has stated: "Locket Chatterjee's statements in the Parliament are not surprising since BJP in Bengal is full of pathological liars!"

Taking a dig at the BJP MP from Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Dastidar further states in her tweet: "Have you forgotten that you were booked for inciting communal violence in Hooghly and for threatening the presiding officer of a booth in Birbhum. Extremely disgraceful!" Chatterjee on Wednesday compared Bengal with "the erstwhile situation in Kashmir" while speaking about an alleged incident of "violence" in Hooghly.

This comes when the Mamata Banerjee government is leaving no stones unturned in maintaining the peace and harmony of Bengal when "fake news" were being allegedly circulated with a purpose of creating tension in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people not to pay heed to any rumours and "fake news" in the social media.